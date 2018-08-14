Cathedral City Man Finds Missing Desert X ‘ShyBot’

A months-long recovery mission is now complete after a robot designed to roam the desert and avoid human contact was found by a human.

“ShyBot,” a smart robot designed to avoid most items went missing from the Desert Hot Springs inaugural Desert X art exhibit in March of 2017.

Desert X created a campaign to locate the bot by offering a $1,000 reward with no questions asked, and posted 20 billboards across Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego.

Cue Kyle Gomez, a little over a 1 year later, who found the peculiar AWOL bot while riding his “dirt” bike on a trail in the desert.

Gomez examined and researched the bot and then contacted Desert X via Facebook; Executive Director Jenny Gil responded and picked up the missing artwork.

Desert X and Cathedral City held an award ceremony honoring the resident for his find on August 8, 2018.

The artist has yet to examine the newly-discovered bot but had said in March 2017, “The goal wasn’t to get shy bot back but to provide her with all possible chances to get lost.” No chance of that.

The desert is often said to be a place where you have to lose yourself to find yourself – after more than a year, the re-discovered Shybot may not be so shy after all. Even without direction (his GPS has been ripped off apparently), the bot’s looking pretty good.