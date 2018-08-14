Sheriff’s Department Conducting Forensic Investigation at Indio Home

Sheriff’s investigators searched an Indio home Tuesday morning, but no details were immediately released.

Deputy Armando Munoz confirmed that a search warrant was being served at the residence in the 42900 block of Burr Street. He said the warrant service was part of an ongoing and active investigation, but specifics were not disclosed.

Forensic teams from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene, with police tape cordoning off Burr Street, between Avenues 42 and 43.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Witnesses on scene say investigators can be seen digging in the backyard of one of the residents, although not confirmed by police.

KMIR News has crews on scene. Stay tuned as this breaking news story develops.