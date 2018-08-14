Investigators: Teen girl killed nephew, hid him in her room for more than a day

Warning: This article contains details that may be upsetting

Investigators say a Denver teenager facing charges in the death of her 7-year-old nephew told them she was upset with the boy because he lay on her bed and refused to leave her room after he asked her to play video games with him.

“She told Jordan she didn’t want to play with him and told him to go upstairs,” a court document said, according to The Denver Post.

A probable cause statement says the 16-year-old girl, whose name has not been released, pushed Jordan Vong off the bed Aug. 6, causing him to hit his face on the floor.

“Jordan began to cry,” the statement said. “She placed her hand over Jordan’s mouth and plugged his nose as Jordan began to struggle for a few minutes.”

The Denver Post reports the teen is accused of sliding Jordan under the bed after he became unresponsive and later hiding his body in a closet. According to 9 News, a probable cause statement indicates the girl “didn’t tell any of her family what she had done to Jordan because she was afraid.” She also did not tell any family members where she had hid his body.

District Attorney Beth McCann said Monday her office is planning to charge the girl as an adult with first-degree murder and fatal child abuse.

“Historically in Colorado, 16-year-olds in heinous crimes are almost always charged as adults, and although the juvenile’s lawyers can ask for a reverse transfer back to juvenile court, that’s unlikely to happen,” legal analyst Scott Robinson said.

Jordan’s family called police Aug. 6 after he had been missing for a few hours. Investigators went through the east Denver home twice before securing a warrant for a more thorough search the following day. That search turned up the body, which had been wrapped in a blanket.

The coroner’s office has not released the cause of Jordan’s death.

Community members remembered Vong as a happy child. More than 200 gathered at the boy’s school to pay their respects.

“Every time he looked at me with those big, brown eyes I could feel the corners of my mouth going up into a smile,” said Vong’s first-grade teacher Desirea Chamberlin said during a vigil.

“We will miss his smile,” Principal Rachel Payne said. “He smiled all the time, even when he was in trouble.”