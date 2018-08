Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Shakes Riverside County

A magnitude-3.0 earthquake struck about 4 miles northeast of Aguanga in Riverside County at 6:53 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

It could not be determined if this was an aftershock to the magnitude- 4.4 earthquake that struck about 4 miles east-northeast of Aguanga at 6:24 p.m.