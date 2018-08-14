Man Stabbed in Cathedral City, Attacker Remains At Large

A man was stabbed early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Cathedral City movie theater by an attacker who remains at large.

The stabbing occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the southeast parking lot of the Mary Pickford Theater at 36850 Pickfair St.

The unidentified victim was walking through the lot when he was approached by the suspect, who slashed him once with an “edged tool/weapon,” according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna.

The man was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, weighing about 135 pounds and wearing a white T-shirt, Luna said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing, or has any information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts, was asked to call the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300.