State Regulators May Allow Cannabis Delivery to Homes in Cities That Outlawed Pot

Getting cannabis delivered to your door might get a little easier as the state’s Bureau of Cannabis Controls continues to hold public hearings on whether to allow pot delivery anywhere in the state, even in cities that outlawed the sale of marijuana.

Adults over 21 have been able to buy cannabis products in California since the beginning of the year, but cities such as Indio can impose its own set of regulations preventing all recreational sales of cannabis, including delivery.

Mayra Ochoa is a sales consultant at Cathedral City’s Iguana Collective, she said many of her patients are far from the stereotypical cannabis user.

Ochoa said, “It’s not just about getting high, I get patients who have arthritis or tremors.”

She said many of her customers use cannabis for its medicinal purposes and disagrees with limiting adults from purchasing cannabis if they choose so.

Ochoa said, “They have to be a certain amount away from schools and parks, I mean that’s totally reasonable, but to keep out all together it is kind of sad.”

The state’s Bureau of Cannabis Control is considering loosening regulations to allow deliveries, “To any jurisdiction within the State of California”.

Retailers like Iguana Collective are in favor of the possible change, especially since customers of their products already face restrictions such as the amount of product they may buy and proof of age.

Ochoa said customers have to, “Text us their I.D. and if they’re a medical patient they have to send their recommendation and once we get that text, then we verify if they’re over 21.”

All of cannabis products come in sealed, childproof and discrete packaging per order of the state.

For now Iguana Collective if only permitted to deliver within 10 miles of their shop, but they said they already get walk-ins from customers who live in the east Coachella Valley. Ochoa is certain they might see more customers from Indio area if they had the ability to deliver straight to homes.

Ochoa said, “We don’t see them too often because they say it is too far of a drive, so if we were able to drive to them then they would be more of a common patient for us.”

A spokesperson for the City of Indio said they have yet to discuss the proposed changes at the policy level.

The Bureau of Cannabis Control will continue with public comment period until the end of the month and finalize regulations over allowing marijuana delivery anywhere in the state by the first week of December.