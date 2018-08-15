Anonymous donor gives every teacher in KY school district $100 for school supplies

Every teacher in a small Northern Kentucky school district was given $100 to buy school supplies by an anonymous donor.

Pendleton County Schools began classes on Monday morning, and every teacher in the district received a cash surprise.

All 143 teachers in the district were given $100 cash to buy school supplies, for a total of $14,300.

A district spokesperson told WLWT that the teachers were surprised and touched that the donor understood what teachers go through each year, often using their own money to buy classroom supplies.