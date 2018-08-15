Driver accidentally kills mother, injures 3 children on first day of school

A Texas mother was killed Monday after jumping in front of three children to prevent them from being struck by a car outside their school.

The El Paso Times reports it happened in the parking lot of Tippin Elementary School.

A man was backing out of a parking space after picking up his grandchildren on the first day of school. He stepped on the gas instead of the brakes.

A woman rushed to jump in front of children who were in the car’s path, officials said. She was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

“She was trying to get in front of the kids,” El Paso Independent School District spokesman Gustavo Reveles said.

Three children, all age 7, were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

El Paso Independent School District officials said that classes will continue as normal on Tuesday. Counselors will be available on the Tippin campus.

“On a day that began with such hope and excitement, it is with tremendous sadness that I confirm the tragic loss of one our parents today,” Superintendent Juan Cabrera said in a statement. He added, “This is a day you never anticipate and are never prepared for. In times such as these, we are grateful for our community support and will lean on each other for strength. We continue to pray for our students and the families involved.”

The driver who hit the woman was taken into police custody.

A friend of the victim identified her as Kharisma James, according to KTSM. Victoria Bruce said two of the injured children were James’ and the third child was not related to her.

“It was funny when we first met on a field trip. She told me her name and I laughed, ‘You didn’t have to tell me that was your name.’ She was a mom who loved hard. She just had one of those bigger than life personalities,” said Bruce.

Bruce set up a GoFundMe for James’ kids and has been overwhelmed by the support she’s received.

“I’ve had people message me from across the nation saying they’re praying for this family. Because as mothers we share a bond and it doesn’t matter if you’re here or somewhere else, you know that bond and you can never imagine being taken from your babies,” said Bruce.