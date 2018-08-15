Shadow Hills Graduate Called Up to Angels

After 368 career minor league games in the Los Angeles Angeles organization, Taylor Ward is being called up from Triple-A.

From catcher to third base, Ward has been on quite the journey. From a Knight at Shadow Hills, to a Bulldog at Fresno State, Ward gained his halo when picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB draft.

Ward wrapped up an impressive 2018 season with the Triple-A Salt Lake City Bees, where he lead the minors with a .348 batting average in 60 games with 42 runs, 35 RBIs, and 8 home-runs.

According to reports, Ward may be activated as early as Tuesday before the Padres host the Angels in a 7:10 pm game.