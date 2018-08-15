Six-year-old girl orders $350 worth of toys on mom’s Amazon account

Six-year-old Kaitlin wanted a Barbie doll for her birthday and much more.

The girl’s mother allowed her to choose and order the Barbie doll she wanted on Amazon, reports KRON. She also added board games, video games and other toys, overall amassing a $350 price tag.

When the delivery man came the next day, the mom discovered what had happened.

“Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had ordered,” said Ria Diyaolu, Kaitlin’s older cousin, to Buzzfeed News.

Diyaolu tweeted a photo of the Utah girl, which was liked and retweeted thousands of times.

“She’s a little scammer in the making,” Diyaolu said.

However, her shopping spree was short-lived. She kept the Barbie she was allowed to have, but the rest of the toys were donated to a local children’s hospital.