Thief makes off with nearly $100K in ramen noodles

Police in Georgia are looking for some crooks who made off with nearly $100,000 worth of Ramen Noodles.

Deputies in Fayette County say the thieves stole the 53-foot trailer packed with the noodles about two weeks ago, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The theft is just one of a string of thefts deputies believe are related.

NBC affiliate WXIA did the math to see exactly how many packs of Ramen the thieves made off with.

The driver of the truck estimated there were $98,000 worth of noodles in the back.

A 48 pack of Ramen at Sam’s Club costs about $9

That means 520,000 packs of Ramen Noodles were stolen

That’s enough Ramen Noodles to give five packs to every student at both The Ohio State University and The Ohio University.

WXIA says no arrests have been made so far.