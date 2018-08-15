UPDATE: Desert Hot Springs Girl Waiting For a Heart

Twelve-year-old Codi Pelton has some serious dance moves. And she makes an effort to have fun no matter where she is.

For the past two months she’s been staying at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital.

“I’m here because I need a heart transplant,” says Codi.

She was born with a rare heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. She’s been on a heart transplant list for two years.

“It can come right now, it can come in two days, it can come in weeks, months it’s just all like anticipation,” she says.

Codi admits she has days she gets down, “What gets me through those days are the nurses because they’re all of them are encouraging and nice and wonderful.”

And starting eighth grade in the hospital is different.

Codi says she misses her friends, “It’s been hard because I like seeing them but I know that when I go back they’re all going to try to hug me but they have to be careful.”

But she’s making new friends here. Codi gravitates towards those who need a helping hand.

She says she gets more in return when she helps others, “I like feeling loved and happiness but some kids don’t understand why I do it.”

She understands that in order for her to keep spreading love, someone’s heart will have to break, “I feel like my heart is going to be from a person who was well loved maybe and their parents are sad that they left,” but she already has plans to help them too, “But they know that they’re doing the right thing cause they’re going to live on through me and I‘m going to make them happy.”