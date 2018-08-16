Buzzing to the Beat: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

R-E-S-P-E-C-T is what Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul, is receiving from all around the world.

Daddy’s Barbershop in Palm Springs is showing tribute in its own way by blasting classics from the legend they all know and love.

“She crossed all generations and I think there’s not any person on this planet that won’t be impacted by her loss,” Michael Beatty, a barber at Daddy’s, said.

Leonardo Colombo, a customer at Daddy’s, has a special memory of the music legend. He went to one of her concerts in Las Vegas during the 1970’s. At the end of the show, Franklin made her way out to the audience, where Colombo was standing.

“She goes out into the audience, the spotlight follows her, and she starts at the far end and randomly she picks people. She gives them the microphone, spotlights on them, the band is playing and people stand up and they sing, ‘Reach out and touch somebody’s hand, make this world a better place if you can’,” Colombo said as he reflected on the experience.

Before that night, Colombo never thought he’d be the one snagged out of the crowd.

“I have incredible stage fright and I had this premonition from way across the room that she was going to choose me. I looked away, ten minutes later, she comes up, taps me on the shoulder, then spotlights on me. I have to stand up and she puts the microphone up to me and nothing comes out of my mouth. The lights are still on me, she signals to the orchestra.”

Franklin was persistent on getting him to sing, Colombo said.

“Finally she comes up, whispers in my ear, ‘I’m not going to let you go until you sing it.’ My ears turn red, my mind goes blank. I don’t know if you’ve ever had stage fright yourself, but I had it. People who have it, know it. So I mouth the words.

The show ended, but the night wasn’t over.

“We’re getting ready to go then someone comes up and hands me a piece of paper. It’s a handwritten invitation saying ‘I’m inviting you to come to backstage. It was from Aretha Franklin.”

Colombo, of course, went backstage to meet the music legend.

“She put her arm around me and she gave me a big kiss. She said’ I’m really sorry to do that to you but once I choose somebody, I never let them go.'”

As a tribute to the queen of soul, Colombo went in front of the microphone only to give this message:

“She reminds me of my childhood and she speaks to my heart. She’s soul, she’s beautiful.”

A beautiful musician with heart, passion and clearly, a sense of humor that will continue to buzz for years to come.