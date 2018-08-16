Cathedral City PD Combats DUIs With Patrol Car Taxi

Cathedral City Police Department unveiled a patrol car / taxi hybrid on Thursday and it immediately began to receive a lot of attention.

“I have to take a picture and save it on my Facebook,” says Michael Cossu, who is a business owner in the city, and felt compelled to take a picture of the car.

“He ran all the way over here and I had to take him just to see it,” says Erin Ceballos who was at the fountain playing with her toddler when it caught her little one’s eye.

Commander Julio Luna says there’s really no excuse for driving drunk, “What this car is intended to do is to bring awareness to people that there are other options to drinking and driving,” adding that there’s taxis and many ride share services at the ready to take people home safely.

And people we spoke with like the message.

“I think it’s wonderful i think it sends a great message and hopefully people will really pay attention to it. Which ride to you want to be in?” says Ceballos.

“Ten dollars, or $10,000 your choice think before you drink,” says Lura Campbell who was taking pictures of the car parked in front of Cathedral City Hall.

The Centers for Disease Control says 29 people are killed everyday in drunk driving related crashes. That’s one every 50 minutes.

Luna says this retired police car is a moving billboard, “The vehicle is intended to be parked in high visibility areas such as maybe where we’ve had prior DUI collisions … a bar maybe just to give people that second thought.”

A choice that can save your wallet and a life.

Lura says, the choice is simple, “Thinking before you go on the road and not drinking and driving is more important than any fine 10 thousand dollars can’t pay for a life.”

Police Chief Travis Walker says this is truly a community car because it sends an important message and didn’t cost the taxpayers money to transform the retired police car. It was sponsored by Palm Springs Ford, So Cal Graphics and American Taxi.