Husband Charged With Murder in Colorado Missing Family Case

Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been charged with three counts of first-degree homicide murder and three counts of obstructing justice.

The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into custody Wednesday night. Watt’s pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.

The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family’s safe return.

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also investigating.

Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann Watts or her daughters.

Associated Press journalist Michelle A. Monroe contributed to this report.