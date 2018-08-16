Jury Weighs Fate of Man Accused of Molesting Stepdaughter

Jury deliberations began Wednesday in the trial of a Temecula man accused of molesting his 6-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly while her mother was at work.

Dana Leon Wilber, 51, is charged with two counts each of lewd acts on a minor and copulation of a child under 10 years old.

Following four days of testimony, the prosecution and defense made their closing statements, after which Riverside County Superior Court Judge Elaine Kiefer sent jurors behind closed doors to begin weighing Wilber’s fate.

The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations Thursday morning at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta. Wilber is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the nearby Byrd Detention Center.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Wilber married the victim’s mother, Erin Wilber, in March 2017, and the alleged acts of molestation began almost immediately afterward.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Jensen alleged in a trial brief that Erin Wilber had a full-time job and would leave her daughter, identified only as “S.O.,” with the defendant for hours at a time.

During these occasions, the defendant allegedly persuaded the girl to touch his penis and ultimately engage in oral copulation, Jensen said.

The prosecutor alleged that Wilber would pour honey or put lime spray on his genitals and instruct the victim to lick or suck it off.

In October 2017, the girl revealed to her mother what allegedly had transpired, prompting the woman to contact the sheriff’s department.

According to Jensen, when Wilber was confronted by detectives, he dismissed the encounters with his stepdaughter as innocent “horseplay” and said that the honey was used by both S.O. and him to throw at one another.

“The defendant claimed that S.O. would flaunt herself in front of him,” according to the brief. “He also claimed that this 6-year-old girl would flash him, and he would tell her to cover up.”

The prosecution alleged that S.O.’s cousin, a boy identified only as “J.F.,” was with her and Wilber on several occasions at the defendant’s residence in the 30000 block of Colina Verde, and each time, Wilber found a reason to fondle the boy’s anus.

Wilber is not charged with offenses related to J.F.

The defendant was taken into custody without incident at his workplace on Magnolia Avenue in Riverside last Oct. 25.

He has no documented prior felony convictions.