Teacher’s Aide in Inland Empire Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A longtime teacher’s aide in the Inland Empire was arrested on child pornography charges.

Brittany Clark, 34, of Fontana was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

The SBSD said investigators from the Crimes Against Children Division (CAC) found evidence that resulted in interviewing Clark on Monday at the United Christian Academy in Rancho Cucamonga, where Clark was employed as a teacher’s aide.

Investigators subsequently placed Clark under arrest for possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. The teacher’s aide was booked into the West Valley Detention Center and bail was set at $100,000.

Clark had been a teacher’s aide for eight years and previously also worked at the Water of Life Church in Fontana per the SBSD.

In a related incident, investigators from the Specialized Enforcement Detail (SED) arrested Brett Kuch, 34, of Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, Aug. 9. Kuch was arrested for possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography and was being held on $500,000 bail.

According to investigators, Kuck was in a previous dating relationship with Clark.

United Christian Academy Superintendent Tim Hoy sent an e-mail to parents notifying them of Clark’s arrest.

In the e-mail obtained by NBC4, Hoy stated, “Investigators have not found any evidence that Ms. Clark had inappropriate photographs of students, or had inappropriate contact with any students during her employment as an aide.”

Hoy added, “We are fully supportive of all investigations and prosecutions of crimes against children.”

The SBSD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any person who may have been victimized by Kuch or Clark. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

Clark is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer.