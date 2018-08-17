Man Accused in Reservation Triple Shooting to Stand Trial for Murder

A man who allegedly shot three people on the Morongo Indian Reservation earlier this year — killing one of them — must stand trial on murder and attempted murder charges, a judge ruled Friday.

Adrien Sotomayor, 32, is accused of killing 55-year-old Gilbert Trevino of Beaumont and wounding two other men on Jan. 10.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent around 11 p.m. to the area of Ramon and Chino roads, where the gunshot victims were found, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche.

Trevino died at a hospital, according to Brosche. One of the surviving victims was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the other was treated for minor injuries and released less than a day later, Brosche said.

Neither Sotomayor nor the victims are tribal members or residents of Morongo, according to Brosche.

Sotomayor, who’s being held on $2.07 million bail, will return to the Banning courthouse on Aug. 30 for a post-preliminary hearing arraignment.

Sotomayor was previously charged with murder a decade ago in San Bernardino County in connection with the 2008 beating death of a Cherry Valley man at the Angel’s Roadhouse Bar & Grill in Yucaipa.

He and co-defendant James Hiles, 31, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2010 in the death of Grant Dodder.

Sotomayor was sentenced to three years in state prison, according to San Bernardino County court records, while Hiles got a five-year term and has since been arrested for allegedly breaking into a 74-year-old Mentone woman’s home and raping her last year.