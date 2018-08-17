Man Arrested After 4-Year-Old Found Undressed at Pasadena Chick-fil-A

A 48-year-old developmentally disabled man was arrested Thursday in Pasadena on suspicion of harassing a 4-year-old girl who was found undressed in the play area of a Pasadena fast-food restaurant, police said.

Officers were called about 11:35 a.m. to the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 1700 E. Colorado Blvd., according to city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

“The mother entered the (eatery’s) play structure after her daughter was momentarily out of her vision and discovered her daughter undressed,” Derderian said. “The mother grabbed her daughter and fled from the play structure. A customer at the restaurant detained the suspect until police arrived within minutes.”

Officers learned the suspect suffers from a severe mental disability and was on an outing with a program for individuals with developmental issues, according to police.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of harassing a child and was booked at the Pasadena Police Department.

The man was evaluated by the department’s Homeless Outreach Psychiatric Team and taken to a mental health facility for further assessment, Derderian said.

Pasadena Fire Department paramedics went to the scene to examine the child, but her family declined medical treatment, she said.

“Although her clothes were removed, the victim stated there was no physical harm,” Derderian said. “The Special Victims Unit of the Pasadena Police Department will follow up and provide resources to assist the family.”