Search Efforts Renewed in Joshua Tree for Missing Canadian Hiker

Search efforts have been ramped up for a Canadian hiker who’s been missing since last month inside Joshua Tree National Park.

Paul Miller, 51, of Guelph, Ontario, was last seen around 9 a.m. July 13 when he departed his hotel for a hike on 49 Palms Oasis, a popular trail on the northern end of the park. He was expected to return around noon, but never did, leading his wife to notify park rangers. Miller’s car was found at the 49 Palms Oasis trailhead.

Following a week of searching without success, rescuers scaled back the efforts to ” a limited continuous search mode,” but have returned to concentrate on more remote sections of the 49 Palms Oasis area, with “technical specialists with high-angle rescue skills” brought in to manage steep terrain and cliffs in the search area, according to a park spokesman.

Rescuers are also beginning their searches at 4 a.m. each day to avoid high summer temperatures that regularly exceed triple digits.

To date, more than 600 searchers and 20 K-9 units have put in more than 6,000 hours in the search for Miller, who is described as white, 5-foot-5 and weighing around 160 pounds.

Agencies involved in the search efforts thus far have included Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Death Valley National Park, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, California Rescue Dog Association, Nevada Search and Rescue, the National Park Service and Mojave Desert Preserve.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call (909) 383-5651.