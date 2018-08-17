Sheriff: 15-year-old daughter shoots, kills her mother’s abusive boyfriend

A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a teenager shot and killed a man who was strangling her mother.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that 46-year-old Steven Kelley was assaulting Chandra Nierman Aug. 8 at a home in Forest City where they lived with her three children.

“During the assault, the deceased male was yelling that he was going to cut Nierman’s throat and kill everyone in the house,” a release stated.

The sheriff’s office said the woman’s 12-year-old son got a gun and handed it to his 15-year-old sister, who shot Kelley in the chest.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager’s 16-year-old sister was grazed by a fragmented bullet and treated at a local hospital.

“The investigation also revealed that the deceased male had threatened Nierman several times previously, and on Saturday, August 4, 2018 he had assaulted Nierman and fired multiple rounds from a firearm inside the residence to threaten and terrorize Nierman,” a release stated.

Kelley was also found to be a convicted felon and had two active domestic violence protection orders against him from two different women in Indiana and Ohio.

The news release said district attorneys decided not to press charges, calling the case a “justified” shooting.