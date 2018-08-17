Sky Valley Home Robbery Leads to All-Day Police Presence Outside Residence

An early morning break-in at a Sky Valley home Friday led to the arrest of at least one suspect, while sheriff’s deputies established a SWAT team presence surrounding the home through the afternoon to determine if other suspects were holed up inside the residence.

The break-in was reported about 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 72800 block of 17th Avenue, according to sheriff’s Deputy Armando Munoz.

An unknown number of suspects broke into the home and took property from the homeowner, who called police.

Deputies arrived on scene and saw two men exit the home, one of whom Munoz said was a suspect in the robbery. The suspect was detained, while it was unknown whether the other man might be a suspect, victim, or bystander, according to the deputy.

A SWAT team was requested to the scene out of an abundance of caution, as it was unknown whether any other suspects were inside the home.

The extensive police presence in the area remained on scene throughout the afternoon, but Munoz said the scene was cleared just before 2 p.m., with no suspects found inside the residence.