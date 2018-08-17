Two Men Arrested for Alleged Desert Hot Springs Home Burglary

Two men who allegedly broke into a Desert Hot Springs home early Friday morning were caught in a getaway vehicle nearby with cash and valuables taken from the residence.

Robert Pastel, 26, of Mesa, Arizona and Salvador Jimenez Garcia, 31, of Cathedral City, are accused of breaking into a home in the 67000 block of Loma Vista Road at around 3 a.m.

Desert Hot Springs police were called and given “a report of suspicious people in the area” and were told that two men had been seen carrying property out of a home and leaving in a white sedan, according to Sgt. Christopher Saucier.

Police stopped the men and found items and cash from the home inside the car, the sergeant said. A search of the home also revealed “additional evidence” linking the men to the break-in, Saucier said.

The suspects were booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.