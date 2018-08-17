Woman accused of raping 5-year-old boy, recording video, police say

A Pennsylvania woman is suspected of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy and posting a video of it to social media, police said.

Online dockets show that Corby Jo Kinzey, 24, was arraigned Wednesday on several felony counts, including rape of a child.

Bail was denied, and Kinzey was taken to prison to await a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for Aug. 2 in Greensburg, Westmoreland County — about 30 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

According to court documents, Kinzey told investigators that a masked man with a gun forced her to perform a sex act on the child and recorded the video on her phone.

“Kinzey said that she had deleted the video. I then told Kinzey that her story was not plausible and she began crying” and acknowledged there was no masked man, a detective wrote in the criminal complaint.