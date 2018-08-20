Banning School Administrator Arrested After Sending Nude Photos to ‘Teen’

Rancho Cucamonga Police Detectives were using an unmonitored social media account on an unrelated investigation. Charles Mayer initiated a conversation and started chatting on the site with who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy. The account is actually an undercover law enforcement account used by detectives for various investigations.

Detectives and Mayer chatted back and forth for five days, during which time Mayer sent nude pictures of himself to the decoy and wanted the decoy to come back to his residence in Menifee for the weekend where they could engage in sexual acts. Mayer made arrangements to meet the decoy at an agreed upon location in Rancho Cucamonga, where he could pick the decoy up to go back to his residence for the night.

On Friday, August 17, 2018 at about 4:30 p.m., Mayer drove from his place of employment in Banning, CA to the agreed upon meeting location where detectives were waiting. Mayer was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

Further investigation revealed that Mayer is employed at Nicolet Middle School within the Banning Unified School District. Mayer was recently appointed Dean of Students for the 2018-19 school year. Prior to that, he was a teacher at Nicolet Middle School.

Detectives are concerned Mayer has previously met with and engaged in sexual acts with other teenage boys and are releasing his photo. If anyone recognizes Mayer or has information pertinent to this investigation, they are urged to contact the Detective’s Bureau at the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.