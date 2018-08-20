Indio Police Lays the Law on Street Racing

The Indio Police Department lays down the law on late night car clubs; over the weekend the department warned those planning to attend an unpermitted car show there will be zero tolerance for any laws broken, therefore “canceling” a planned “Park & Chill”.

Back in 2013 the deadly car accident left an 81-year-old woman dead after two men were accused of street racing down Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage.

The Indio Police Department is trying to prevent this type of accident and others by deterring late night car clubs from break laws.

Through a post on the department’s Instagram, the I.P.D. said a planned car show in Indio was “cancelled”, it was their way of telling all drivers they will be on full force for reckless driving connected to a car show.

The post tagged several car clubs including the “Cali Street Demons”. The clubs president only shared his nickname, “Ozzy”, he said, “I’m not going to lie they are on top of us but that’s only because the individuals that race in public.”

The vice president of the club, “Toro”, said members of his club are safe and smart about their surroundings, he said they do not race in city streets. The club meets in cities around the desert, but he is not sure why his club was one that was singled out.

Toro said, “The bottom line is when you show up, please park your car and be curious to everybody else, don’t come in and start burning out, don’t start flashing stuff around.”

The Indio Police Department insists the social media post was not opposing to people getting together, but it does oppose to the dangers of street racing or unlawful trespassing, something the “Cali Street Demons” understand.

Ozzy said, “Cops are doing their job, and if they are honest about it they will tell you to your face, just don’t run away or don’t make this seem more complicated than it is.”