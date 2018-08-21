Evacuations Ordered After 13 Tanker Cars Derail in San Bernardino

A train derailed in San Bernardino Tuesday, knocking 13 tanker cars off the track and forcing evacuations as hazmat crews made their way to the area.

The FedEx Freight center, located at 7250 Cajon Blvd., was evacuated after the train cars derailed before 9:30 a.m., San Bernardino police said.

While three of the tankers were leaking, there was no safety threat, according to police.

Police said they were evacuating the FedEx center as a precaution. There have been no reported injuries, authorities said.

Cajon Boulevard was closed north and south of the derailment.

The tankers, filled with gas and alcohol, were heading south when the train cars derailed. No other details were immediately available.

There were no threats to any schools, authorities also said.