Former Desert Hot Springs High School Clerk Charged with Embezzlement

A former clerk at Desert Hot Springs High School is accused of embezzling nearly $350,000 and is expected to be arrested in the coming days.

According to court records, Deneen Kuhlman was charged last week with embezzlement by a public official.

Kuhlman was employed by the Palm Springs Unified School District for 20 years, resigning her administrative position this past winter — soon after a forensic audit uncovered alleged evidence that hundreds of thousands of dollars had been misappropriated, PSUSD officials said.

The matter was referred to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, culminating in an investigation that led to the filing of a criminal complaint by the District Attorney’s Office, court records showed.

PSUSD officials said Kuhlman handled transactions from accounts assigned to the high school’s United Student Body, a youth-managed civic affairs organization.

Records indicated an arrest warrant was pending in the case but had not been executed.