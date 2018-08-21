La Quinta Cove Residents Say String Of Burglaries Plaguing Neighborhood

Residents of the La Quinta Cove area say a string of burglaries in the neighborhood is a cause for concern.

“We’ve had mail stolen out of our mailbox multiple times. We had people steal tools out of our backyard multiple times and it’s frustrating,” said La Quinta Cove resident Alexis Bommaripo.

“They had stolen a tool box out of my garage,” said La Quinta Cove resident Leticia Galvecboth

The signs, residents say, are becoming too obvious to ignore.

“I get off work late at night, you know 1 a.m, 3 a.m. some nights and whenever we’re coming back into the cove we’ll see a lot of shadows running through the street,” said La Quinta Cove resident Jacob Hatfield.

One man says he had equipment stolen from his home twice in one month. A woman who lives in the La Quinta Cove says her camper was stolen right out of her driveway.

“It’s scary it makes me want to move. I don’t want to live here anymore. I thought that I could trust the cove and now I have people stealing personal information and stuff right out of my backyard,” said Bommaripo.

“It doesn’t feel very good. It’s invasive,” said Galvecboth.

The recent burglaries are also affecting visitors to the cove.

“I am a daycare provider…my client left her car running to pick up her daughter and they stole her wallet out of her car. She just got paid, so they took all her money,” said Galvecboth.

Officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department say they have recently received a report of a vehicle burglary in the La Quinta cove. Pictures of a unknown man snooping around in a resident’s driveway have been posted to a social media neighborhood group. While pictures like that are questionable, authorities say it isn’t enough make and arrest. Residents meanwhile say they are on high alert.

“People come in front of our house, they’ll just sit here for ten or fifteen minutes, and as soon as somebody comes out, they just slink off.”