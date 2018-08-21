Mexican City of Guadalajara Changes Laws to Allow Sex in Public

The authorities of the city of Guadalajara, considered to be one of the most conservative cities in Mexico, approved a law that allows sexual relations in public view, unless there’s a public complaint.

With the legal reforms, the police will no longer have the authority to sanction public sex acts, so long as there isn’t a complaint from a third party.

“Having sexual relations or committing acts of exhibitionism of a sexual nature in public places, vacant lots, inside vehicles or in private locations in public view will be considered administrative offenses, as long as a citizen requests police intervention,” details the modification to article 14 of the Bylaws of Good Government.

The changes were issued in the capital of the state of Jalisco under the argument that the police should focus on combatting crime and not bother those who might be lacking funds to pay for a hotel.

That change has caused indignation among many citizens who label it as a moral issue, and also warn that it makes it easier for rapists and pedophiles to abuse their victims.

Once these changes go into effect, the police will only be able to detain and fine those who have intimate encounters in public view if there is an expressed complaint from other citizens.

This initiative has a history in the world, now that Vondelpark in Amsterdam, one of the most popular public parks in the capital of the Netherlands, has allowed sex in the open air spanning over a decade.

The only rules in Amsterdam are to keep the space clean, the activities should be conducted in areas away from dedicated child zones, and if there’s too much noise, police can ask the lovers to leave.