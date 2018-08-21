Roadrunners To Put Volleyball Alumni To Test

College of the Desert (COD) Women’s Volleyball Program is calling all former Roadrunners back to the court.

Nearly every High School in the valley will be represented on the College or the Alumni Side.

COD is hosting an Alumni scrimmage Wednesday, August 22 on the Roadrunners home court. First Serve is set for 5:30 P.M.

There will be contests and prizes throughout the evening. Entry is free and open to the public.

DSVC Club Coaches who will be participating:

Meagan Chafey, Elizabeth Richardson, Maygan Zink, Shay Mesa, and Coach Det

Players & Alumni from the following local High Schools:

La Quinta, Palm Desert, Xavier, Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, Shadow Hills, Indio, Cathedral City