Robot Assisted Surgery Patient Claims A Malfunction Left Chronic Pain

Advances in robot-assisted surgery are allowing doctors to perform complex procedures using minimal incisions, usually with less recovery time for patients, but now a local man said he has not fully recovered from a robot-assisted procedure done two years ago after he said the robot malfunctioned in the middle of surgery.

Richard Phillips was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, a surprise for him as he has been healthy all of his life.

Phillips said, “You know I hiked I went to the gym, some even called me a gym bunny at the time.”

He said doctors told him his best option was to remove his prostate using the “Da Vinci”, a robotic surgical system. He was told the surgery would be fairly simple and he would be able to return home the next day, but the surgery did not go as planned.

He said, “They were already inside, it’s my understanding getting ready to take out the prostate when the machine malfunctioned.”

Phillips claims a surgeon at Desert Regional Medical Center told him they had to stop the surgery due to damage to a cable. He went back a week later and the surgery was successful, but he said he has not felt himself since.

Phillips said, “During a flare, it felt like I just had the operation and somebody was taking a wire and jamming it in the holes.”

He believes this incident could be a severe case of bad luck on all sides.

Doctor Lance Walsh is a Urologist with a practice in Rancho Mirage, and performs about four surgeries a month with the help of “Da Vinci”.

He said patients are typically able to return home the following day from surgery, Dr. Walsh said, “You know if someone is having pain like that three years after a surgery it’s important they get the pain evaluated so it would not be typical.”

Walsh has not experience mishaps with the “Da Vinci”, but he encourages patients to weigh all treatment options before going under surgery.

Walsh said, “It’s really the patient’s preference and sometimes having a lot of different options makes life more difficult.”

Phillips no longer has the option to live life as he once did, so he reaches out for help.

Phillips said, “If anyone could recommend a malpractice attorney because like I said it just changed my life, it’s over the life that I had is gone.”

A spokesperson for the Desert Regional Medical Center said patient privacy laws prevent them from talking about specific patients, but through a statement, the hospital said it follows strict policies and protocols when treating every patient.