Sentencing Postponed for Palm Springs Man Who Gunned Down Girlfriend

A sentencing hearing was rescheduled Monday to Oct. 1 for a man who shot his girlfriend at their Palm Springs apartment and staged the scene to make it appear she had taken her own life.

An Indio jury last month convicted James Beushausen, 35, of first- degree murder for the March 15, 2017, death of 27-year-old Jaylynn Amanda Keith.

The victim was shot in the forehead and left in the bathtub of the Belardo Road apartment that she shared with the defendant.

Beaushausen’s attorney, Greg Johnson, submitted a motion seeking a new trial based on deficiencies that he argued surfaced in his client’s June 29- July 10 trial, but Riverside County Superior Court Judge Russell Moore denied the request and postponed the sentencing to next month at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Assistant District Attorney Michelle Paradise told jurors that Beushausen rendered Keith unconscious, placed her into the tub, then shot her while shielding himself from blood spatter by standing behind a shower curtain.

The defendant told investigators and a 911 dispatcher that Keith had shot herself while he was asleep, but also made several claims that he thought she slipped and hit her head. According to Paradise, a head wound discovered by investigators occurred independently of the gunshot and hinted that Keith may have been assaulted in order to stage a suicide.

The prosecutor questioned Beushausen’s statements regarding the morning of the shooting, particularly his account that he spent between 10 and 20 minutes searching for Keith after being roused from sleep by a “popping” sound that he believed might have been coming from their air conditioner. Paradise emphasized that the apartment was about 430 square feet and that the bathroom would have been easily visible from the couple’s bed.

Paradise told jurors that their relationship was deteriorating over Beushausen’s alcoholism, which led him to undergo rehab, causing friction between the two.

The prosecutor quoted a Dec. 28, 2016, text from Keith to a friend, in which she wrote: “James has been drinking for the last four days. This might be the end for us. This tops it all.”

On March 14, the day prior to her death, Keith texted family members that Beushausen got “psycho on me” during an altercation in which he smashed his cell phone and screamed at her, Paradise said. She said Keith intended to tell the defendant she was leaving him after he sobered up, and said she was afraid things would get “physically bad” when she made her intentions known.

In one text message, the victim relayed to a friend that Beushausen had taken a pistol out of his gun safe, which scared her and caused her to take the safe keys and hide them, Paradise said.

The prosecutor denied that Keith was suicidal, noting that even Beushausen had told police that Keith had never expressed any such impulses.

Johnson argued that a bladder syndrome was causing Keith substantial pain and was another stressor on their relationship, pushing her to take her own life.

He said two Internet searches were made on her cell phone referencing interstitial cystitis — one on March 12 regarding “IC depression,” and another on March 15, about 40 minutes prior to when Beushausen called 911, regarding “IC suicide rate.”

Paradise countered that Beushausen used Keith’s phone to call 911 and was seen using her phone after investigators arrived at the apartment. The prosecutor called the searches “a red herring” and “an excuse to plant a seed because this is supposed to be made to look like suicide.” She said Keith’s doctor said her illness was “stabilized” and that medication was proving successful in controlling her pain.

Johnson contended that Keith was in more pain — both physically and emotionally — than she let on to loved ones, describing her relationship with Beushausen as the final straw in a rough life that included losing her home, which burned down shortly after her father’s death.

In the months immediately after killing his girlfriend, Beushausen quit his job and moved back to his hometown of McAllen, Texas, where he was arrested by Palm Springs police investigators last Oct. 18.