Thunderstorms Expected in Riverside County Mountains and Deserts

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains of Riverside County Monday through midweek.

The monsoonal moisture behind the chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts is expected to decrease Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Until then, storms may cause heavy rain, lighting and gusty winds.

“High pressure over southern California will shift southeast to Texas by Tuesday. This will allow some monsoonal moisture to return, sparking new thunderstorm activity over the mountains and deserts on Monday and Tuesday,” according to the weather service.

A slight chance of afternoon and nighttime showers and thunderstorms is forecast Monday for Palm Springs and Thermal, according to the weather service. No rain is expected in the upcoming days for the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, Coachella Valley or the valleys around Riverside.

Temperatures Monday are expected to reach 108 degrees for the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, 110 for the Coachella Valley and 108 in Palm Springs.