Border Patrol Intercepts Methamphetamine Smuggling Attempt

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Station recovered drugs that were attempted to be smuggled into the country near downtown Calexico Wednesday.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., Calexico Stations Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) operators observed a man illegally cross into the U.S. and run north while trying to conceal something underneath a satellite dish. After a brief moment he left the items, ran back south and climbed the International Boundary fence returning to Mexico.

Border Patrol agents responded to the immediate area and located two clear plastic bags underneath the satellite dish. The bags contained a white crystalline like substance. Agents seized the items and transported them to the Calexico Station for further testing.

At the station the substance was tested and it was determined that it was positive for characteristics of methamphetamine.

The two bags of methamphetamine had a combined weight of 2 lbs. with an estimated value of $5,300. The methamphetamine was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agency.

This fiscal year, El Centro Sector agents have seized more than 1,035.35 pounds of methamphetamine, amounting to over $2.4 million.