Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Schedule

Twelve local teams from the Desert Empire League and Desert Valley League kick off Week 1 of high school football Friday.
Five of those teams will be playing under the Friday Night Lights for the first time this season with three head coaches making their debuts.
Friday, August 24th – Week 1:
Coachella Valley @ Rancho Mirage *FNL Game of the Week
Palm Desert @ Cathedral City
JW North @ La Quinta
Citrus Hill @ Palm Springs
Shadow Hills @ Banning
Arrowhead Christian @ Desert Hot Springs
West Valley @ Desert Mirage
Twentynine Palms @ Big Bear
Indio @ Tahquitz
Yucca Valley BYE
St. Monica @ Xavier Prep *Saturday, August 25th
*All games start at 7 P.M. unless otherwise noted.