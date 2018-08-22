Friday Night Lights: Week 1 Schedule

Twelve local teams from the Desert Empire League and Desert Valley League kick off Week 1 of high school football Friday.

Five of those teams will be playing under the Friday Night Lights for the first time this season with three head coaches making their debuts.

Tune in to KMIR News Friday Nights at 11:15 P.M. for highlights, final scores, and interviews.

Friday, August 24th – Week 1:

Coachella Valley @ Rancho Mirage *FNL Game of the Week

Palm Desert @ Cathedral City

JW North @ La Quinta

Citrus Hill @ Palm Springs

Shadow Hills @ Banning

Arrowhead Christian @ Desert Hot Springs

West Valley @ Desert Mirage

Twentynine Palms @ Big Bear

Indio @ Tahquitz

Yucca Valley BYE

St. Monica @ Xavier Prep *Saturday, August 25th

*All games start at 7 P.M. unless otherwise noted.