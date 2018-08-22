Man Suspected of Hitting, Damaging Parked Cars While Drunk

A man suspected of plowing into parked cars while driving under the influence in Palm Desert was released from custody Wednesday after posting bail.

Cody James Carhart, 23, of Cathedral City was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of DUI. He paid a $3,500 bond and was released Wednesday morning.

Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Jorge Ramirez said that about 7 p.m., Carhart was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Malibu through the intersection of Michigan Drive and Warner Trail when he slammed into a parked car, which was pushed into another parked car, “causing major damage.”

Neither vehicle was occupied.

The suspect was not hurt and was taken into custody without incident after deputies determined he was allegedly impaired by alcohol, according to Ramirez.

Carhart has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.