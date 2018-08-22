Student Trapped in Elevator as Firefighters Battle Blaze at a Thermal Middle School

Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Toro Canyon Middle School, located at the 86000 block of Avenue 66 in Thermal.

Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed a fire in the electrical room, with one victim trapped in an elevator unrelated to the fire.

All power has been de-energized to the entire facility and the fire is confined to the electrical room. Firefighters are performing an extensive rescue to extricate the trapped victim from the elevator.

