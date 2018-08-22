Two Men Found Dead in Palm Springs Swimming Pool

An investigation is underway into the deaths of two men found in a swimming pool at a Palm Springs home, with drug paraphernalia located nearby, but foul play is not suspected, police reported Tuesday.

The men were found motionless at 10 a.m. Monday in the pool at a home in the 1000 block of Via Altamira and were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

“Drug paraphernalia was located at the side of the swimming pool. However, it is unknown if drugs were a factor in the deaths,” according to a police statement.

Autopsies were pending to determine the cause of their deaths.

It was unclear if the men were residents of the home. Their ages and identities were withheld pending notification of their relatives.