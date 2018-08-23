People In Hawaii Brace For Category 3 Hurricane

Hurricane Lane is now a Category 3 storm, but that doesn’t make things any easier for people living on the islands. KMIR spoke to Honolulu resident David Day who says he’s very optimistic the hurricane is going to take a turn away from the islands. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t scared.

“It’s going to make Puerto Rico look like a Garden Party.”

David Day, who lives in Honolulu, is talking about Hurricane Lane.

“The weather situation is very concerning because this hurricane has not turned away from the Hawaiian islands and that’s going to cause a lot of worry, a lot of concern, a lot of panic.”

Panic that’s already wiping out food supplies.

“Just a nightmare. If you go to Costco or Sam’s Club, the parking lots are jammed, there’s long lines, and people are just loading up.”

This, in turn, is causing prices to go up more than double on supplies that are running out. A case of 24 bottles of water could cost people there at least $17.99 because of the shortage. However, David says that’s not the worst part.

“Prices could go higher.”

This is because the state has already announced that it’s going to take up to 14 days for stores to fill their depleted shelves. So, it is definitely a good thing that David already stocked up.

“We got flashlights, candles, bottled water, canned goods, quick meals, and charcoal–just in case the power goes out again.”

In other words, he bought the essentials to get him through this chaotic time. David says that the hurricane is in the warm-up phase at the moment–a phase that could take a drastic and devastating turn towards Honolulu, which is where David and his family are located.

“If we had this conversation tomorrow morning, it could be that some of these trees are gone.”

Shelters are also among the list of things that may not make it if the hurricane touches the Islands.

“The shelters that they have are not hardened shelters. So, you could evacuate to a shelter and the roof of that shelter could blow off.”

Plus, according to David, with the state shut down, Hawaii is looking less like paradise and more like a ghost town.

“Businesses are shutting down, the state is shut down already. Banks are closed, today and tomorrow, court system is down, schools are shut down. Hawaii is basically ready and we are just going to keep our fingers crossed and see if we have done the preparation correctly”

Good news is that, through it all, David is confident that the people of Hawaii will continue to come together in this unsettling time and come out of the uncertainty stronger than ever.