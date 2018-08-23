Trump renews attacks on NFL, calls for ESPN to air national anthem

When President Donald Trump took the podium at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday, he wasted no time in going after one of his favorite targets: NFL players.

“You’re proud of our country,” Trump said to cheers from the crowd. “You’re proud of our history, and unlike the NFL, you always honor and cherish our great American flag.”

The NFL regular season doesn’t start for two weeks, but politics are already a dominant storyline, sparked primarily by Trump’s continued eagerness to use the issue to stir up support from his political base. Trump’s rally appearance came the same day as the felony convictions of Paul Manafort, his former campaign manager, and the guilty pleas of Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer.

The renewed focus from the president comes after ESPN’s recent media day, at which ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro was asked if he planned to air the national anthem. He responded that the network generally hadn’t done so in prior years and had informed the league that it would avoid doing so this season. The network confirmed it did air the anthem three times during games that occurred during last year’s hurricanes and after the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

CBS has also opted not to air the anthem, while Fox has said it will air it on occasion, according to USA Today. NBC Sports said it still working out its schedule.

NBC Sports is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

The idea that the anthem has not traditionally been aired has done little to soften Trump’s attacks. On Wednesday, Trump began a petition to pressure ESPN to air the national anthem ahead of its Monday night football games.