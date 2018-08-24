Hurricane Lane Barrels Down On The Hawaiian Islands

Yesterday was just a warm-up stage for Hurricane Lane. The storm is already causing power outages, flooding, and landslides. This is just in the first few hours. KMIR spoke to David Day who says it’s an eerie time on the islands.

Sirens blared across Honolulu this morning, signaling that people needed to get away from the shore and get to higher ground. Fire trucks in Honolulu drove by neighborhoods and this is what could be heard coming out of the loudspeakers.

“Attention, attention. This is an emergency message. A hurricane warning is in effect.”

David says that he new it was serious as soon as he hear the siren.

“When the siren goes off it brings everything home and it’s real.”

Over 19 inches of rain fell on the Big Island in a 24 hour period, causing mudslides, and triggering flooding…but it doesn’t stop there.

“Maui has had tremendous amount of rain and somehow they got a fire started in Lahaina. And so they got fierce winds and these winds are whipping that fire.”

The fire now adding to the devastation that hurricane lane has brought as it moves slowly through the Pacific.

“This could be a major disaster coming up.”

Although Hurricane Lane has downgraded to a category 1, we are still talking about hurricane force winds and torrential rain barreling down on the islands.

David says, the fact that the hurricane slowed down is making matters worse.

“What you get is a very severe tropical storm that moves very slowly, so it doesn’t go away, it just keeps dumping rain. This could be a major disaster coming up.”

Plus, with the winds getting stronger, David is becoming less optimistic, and more weary of what will come next.

“I’m very very worried. The wind today, is the strongest I’ve ever seen it and I’ve been in Hawaii a long long time. The trees down below are so bent that they are looking like flags.”

However, David says, although he is worried, he feels that he’s done enough to keep his family protected during the storm.

“For myself, my family, my home, I think we are as prepared as we could be. I think we’ve done everything we can, so we are just going to buckle down and see what happens. So, keep us in mind.”

The good news so far is that FEMA is already on the Big Island, in place, with backup generators to help put– in case the winds knock out power lines.