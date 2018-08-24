‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ Host Robin Leach Dead at 76

Robin Leach, the iconic television personality who shot to fame in the 1980’s as host of television’s “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and who popularized the phrase “caviar dreams,” died Thursday night, according to a statement from his family.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50am. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow,” said a statement from Leach’s son Steven, which is also attributed to Gregg and Rick Leach.

Leach had been working as a celebrity columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which first reported the news. The paper reported Leach had been hospitalized since Nov. 21 after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas.