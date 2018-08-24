Man Accused of Stealing 800 Pounds of Lemons From Coachella Valley Farm

Sheriff’s investigators looking into a string of recent agriculture thefts in farming communities arrested a Los Angeles man Friday for allegedly stealing 800 pounds of lemons from an Eastern Coachella Valley farm.

Dionicio Fierros, 69, was found with the lemon haul inside his vehicle, which deputies stopped around 9:45 a.m. near the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Pierce Street in Thermal, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Frederick.

The lemons were taken from a nearby farm, Frederick said.

Fierros was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of grand theft in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Fierros’ arrest stemmed from an ongoing investigation into a series of agricultural thefts in the farming communities of Thermal, Mecca and Oasis, according to Frederick.

Anyone with information on the investigation was asked to contact Deputy Arnoldo Iniguez at (760) 863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to make an anonymous tip.