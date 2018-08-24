Police: Father shoots, kills son during argument over cleaning room

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after shooting his son in the back of the head during an argument over cleaning his room, according to authorities.

Police were called to the apartment Randall Wright shared with his 21-year-old son Jakari Wright on Saturday.

Wright said the two argued when he told his son to “clean up his room” after he found “dirty cereal bowls and other food items” in it.

The argument escalated when the father got his gun to emphasize the point, but he claimed his son wouldn’t back down.

“We started wrestling for the gun, and it went off,” Wright said.

Jakari Wright was shot in the back of the head. Police found him in a hallway just inside the entryway.

Wright’s lawyer Thursday argued for a low bail, calling the shooting a tragic accident. He remains jailed on $65,000 bail.