San Jose Music Teacher Accused of Molesting, Exposing Himself to Young Female Students

A music teacher in San Jose was arrested last week on charges he molested and exposed himself to his young female students during private lessons, according to the San Jose Police Department.

William Colvert, 41, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts of indecent exposure and annoying or molesting a child under 18. He had indecently exposed himself on multiple occasions while providing private music lessons to girls ages 8 and 10 at their homes between August 2017 and August 2018, police said.

Colvert also worked as a music teacher at the Almaden School of Music and Art in San Jose for the past 10 years, police said.

Anyone with information about the case or other cases involving Colvert should contact Detective Tom Jones or Detective Jon LeVos of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4102. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).