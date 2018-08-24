The Purr-fect Ending: Cats Found in Trash Bag Adopted Into Fur-Ever Homes

From bags to riches!

Months after being found meowing inside a trash bag, two cats have now been adopted into their new fur-ever homes.

Noodles and Dakota were found by a Lynwood woman who was taking out her garbage and spotted something unusual in a nearby trash bag: it was moving. When she opened the bag, she found two meowing cats inside, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles said.

Despite their ordeal on June 28, the cats seemed to be in good health. They had no outward signs of abuse or neglect and did not appear to be feral, SPCA said.

“They are really sociable, really friendly,” said Ana Bustilloz, SPCA LA’s director of communications and marketing.

Staff gave the cats — one male and one female — an examination along with vaccinations and a treatment for fleas. It was there they named the female cat Dakota and the male cat Noodles.

Now, the adopted cats are living in separate homes but are receiving all of the love they deserve.

“We will probably never know why someone would do such a vile thing,” spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein said in a statement. “It’s unconscionable to throw a live animal in the garbage like this. Luckily they were saved by a compassionate citizen.”

Check out Dakota and Noodles with their new families below.

Noodles, one of two cats that were found in a trash bag in Lynwood.

A picture of Noodles with his new adopted family.

Dakota, one of two cats found in a trash bag in Lynwood.

A picture of Dakota with her new adopted family.