Two Semi Trucks Catch Fire in Indio Home Depot Loading Dock

Two semi trucks caught fire Friday in the loading dock of the Indio Home Depot, but firefighters were able to get the non-injury blaze under control within half an hour.

The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. at the Hope Depot within the Indio Towne Center at 42100 Jackson Street.

Two big rigs in the rear loading dock were found ablaze, but firefighters contained the flames at 4:57 p.m., with damage to the trucks and the loading dock, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.