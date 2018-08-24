Under Fire, Verizon Uncaps Data and Will Offer New Plan to First Responders

As firefighters risked their lives desperately trying to contain the largest fire in California’s history they were fighting another battle: data speeds.

“The speed which our plan would have allowed was reduced to 1/200th of the full speed of that internet connection,” said Captain Bill Murphy with the Santa Clara County Central Fire Department.

A Santa Clara County official says that’s the speed of dial up.

The practice is known as throttling, data providers deliberately restrict data transfers. The Mendocino Complex Fire has burned over 400,000 acres destroyed more than 300 structures, killed one firefighter and injured four. As the fire raged firefighters saw communications speeds dwindled.

Fire Chief Anthony Bowden describes in a court filing their OES or Office of Emergency Services communications rig was barely functioning and when they contacted Verizon they were told they exceeded their plan limit. The department says this impacted firefighting efforts.

“Their ability to do that was significantly impacted by the data throttling,” says Murphy.

In email an IT officer with the department sent to Verizon he asked Verizon remove data throttling on the rig immediately. Verizon’s response: they needed to upgrade their plan at more than twice the rate. The department saya they did not immediately restore service until the upgrade was done, even then it was dicey. The chief said Verizon was taking advantage of emergencies by forcing public agencies into more expensive plans at the risk of public safety.

Until now Verizon blamed it on a customer service mistake but after news of the throttling was made public, Verizon released a statement and read it in a state hearing Friday.

“In supporting first responders in the Mendocino fire we did not live up to our own promise of service and performance excellence when our process failed some first responders on the line battling a massive California wildfire for that we are truly sorry,” said Rudy Reyes, Verizon’s West Coast associate counsel.

David Hickey, Verizon’s vice president of business and government sales said they also removed all speed caps and restrictions on all West Coast first responders fighting fires and responding to Hurricane Lane in Hawaii. He also said soon this will be a plan available to all first responders during disasters at no additional cost.

“As everything has been brought to light as you would imagine there’s a lot of people within Verizon ensuring that we put the right steps forward so that we don’t have this type of situation happen again.” said Hickey.

Full Statement by Mike Maiorana, Verizon Senior Vice President of Public Sector:

“First responders put themselves on the line each and every day. And every day, we are eternally grateful for their bravery and efforts.

In supporting first responders in the Mendocino fire, we didn’t live up to our own promise of service and performance excellence when our process failed some first responders on the line, battling a massive California wildfire. For that, we are truly sorry. And we’re making every effort to ensure that it never happens again.

As of yesterday, we removed all speed cap restrictions for first responders on the west coast and in Hawaii to support current firefighting and Hurricane Lane efforts. Further, in the event of another disaster, Verizon will lift restrictions on public safety customers, providing full network access.

We’ve been working closely with mission critical first responders to refine our service plan to better meet their unique needs. As a result, we’re introducing a new plan that will feature unlimited data, with no caps on mobile solutions and automatically includes priority access. We’ll provide full details when we introduce the plan next week, and we will make it easy to upgrade service at no additional cost.

Verizon has long been known as the trusted provider of choice for public safety because of our superior network reliability and our partnership with local first responders in times of crisis. Verizon customers have access to our more than 450,000-square mile 4G LTE coverage advantage over competitors. In addition, we consistently show up in times of disaster to extend our network capabilities, provide our customers with loaner devices, and provide customers of any provider with access to free charging stations.

We are proud to support the men and women who serve us all.”