Football Season Safety: Mouth Guards

Mouthguards are a requirement for high school football players but the type might make the real difference.

Dr. Leonard Feld fit over a dozen Palm Desert football players for a specialized mouth guard Saturday.

Dr. Feld said the protective equipment not only saves teeth and protects jaws, but it acts as a shock absorber, reducing the chances of a concussion due to the positioning of the guard. The guard protects from the jarring of the jaw and pinching of the trigeminal nerve from strong blows to the head and face – like the blows from a tackle.

The precise fit of a custom mouth guard allows for better breathing techniques, maximizing endurance and performance, he said.

“Most of this stuff is subconscious. They’re unaware of it, parents are unaware of it.”

Every player should have a proper mouthpiece, he said.

The Academy of General Dentistry reported players wearing store-bought mouth guards were twice as likely to suffer mild traumatic brain injuries and concussions than those with properly fitted ones.

Dr. Feld has provided such services to NFL players and other sports teams.